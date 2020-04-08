|
Robert Joseph Williams
January 4, 1928- April 5, 2020
BETTENDORF-With sorrowful hearts, The Williams Family announces the passing of Robert Joseph Williams, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 6:45 PM, at his Bettendorf home, The Fountains, while in the loving care of family members and wife, Loreen.
Please join our family for a virtual celebration of Bob's life at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020. A link to the event will be posted on his obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Faithful Catholic and WWII Marine Veteran, "Bob" was born in Dayton, Ohio, January 4, 1928. Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob was raised by his mother and extended family, attending St. Benedictine Catholic High School. He married the love of his life, Loreen M. Lutz, on November 18, 1950, and soon began a family. Bob's business career began in Cleveland with General Foods Corp, as a food sales representative, later working for Keebler Cookies in Livonia, Michigan. In 1978, Bob relocated to Schaumburg, IL, where he earned multiple "National Sales Executive" awards as a Regional Sales Manager with Rich's Food Service. Later, Bob retired to Vero Beach, FL with his wife, Loreen, and had many joyous years with friends on the golf course before settling in Bettendorf, IA, to live among family.
As a devout patron of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bob valued fellowship within this generous faith community. Dancing with Loreen, playing piano, tennis and bridge, and watching the Chicago Bears were some of his favorite activities over the years. He even took a post-retirement position at the Bettendorf fitness center as a pool monitor at age 75. In recent years Bob delighted in time spent with his wife, children, his eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
In passing, Bob leaves his dearly beloved wife, Loreen M. Williams; Sister, Joanne (Williams) Mercurio; Children, Christine Thompson and husband Terrance; Greg Williams and wife Debbie, Teresa Thompson, and Mary Beth Williams. Bob was preceded in death by his first-born daughter, Sue Ann Williams; his mother Ann Howard Williams; Father, Earl Williams; Brothers, Howard and Earl Williams.
With grateful hearts, we, The Williams Family, have witnessed Dad's unwavering love and affection shown to our Mother through nearly 70 years of marriage. Each day, Dad and Mom practiced their vow of love, honor, and protection with words and actions; at night they lay side-by-side, kissing each other good night, professing again, "I love you."
Robert J. Williams, husband, dad, grand-father, great-grand father, brother, uncle, friend, resides in the House of the Lord, Our God, Jesus Christ, in glorious, eternal peace. All cherish the time God has granted us here on Earth with this gentle and devoted man.