Neil Francis Burchell
April 29, 1942-April 2, 2020
CLARKSVILLE, TN-Neil Francis Burchell, age 77, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at St. Thomas West, Nashville, TN.
Private family service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life in Iowa, and Military Honors in Ohio, will be held at a later date.
Neil was born April 29, 1942 in Pittsburg, PA to Francis and Leona (Wittman) Burchell. He graduated from The University of Akron, OH in 1968. On June 21, 1975, he was united in marriage to Brendia Kay Witt in Long Grove, IA. He worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for the Department of Defense as a General Engineer from 1969 to 2004.
Neil was a Veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed target shooting and reloading ammo. As a member of the Single Action Shooting Society, he enjoyed Cowboy target shooting competitions and as a member of the Wapsi Wranglers enjoying old western style reenactments. He also loved to read, walk his dog and being active in his church community. He was a long-time member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, IA and for a short time was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville, KY. For the last thirty-nine years, Neil has been celebrating sobriety and enjoyed supporting his A.A. group.
Neil is survived by his children, son John (Gina) Burchell of Lebanon, TN; daughter Dawn (Brian) Glover of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Adaline, Taylor (Jonathan), Mathew, Joshua and Caleb; brother Richard Burchell and sister Christine Edwards. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Leona, and his brother Francis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: memorials may be made to St. Anns Catholic Church, 16550 290th St., Long Grove, IA 52756 or any local A.A. Group.
