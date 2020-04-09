|
Judith A. Hassig
April 15, 1941-April 7, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Judith A. Hassig, 78, of Davenport, will be private due to the current worldwide health crisis but will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 by visiting Judy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Davenport Public Library-Transforming the Main Street Library for Davenport's 21st Century https://secure.qgiv.com/for/2cr/
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Judith Ann Churchward was born to Harriet and Cecil Churchward in Rochester, Minnesota on April 15, 1941. She passed away on April 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Her father had been a farmer later becoming a house painter. Her mother was a one room country school teacher. Judy got to visit her mom's school, eat Velveeta cheese sandwiches, and show off her early love of reading that carried throughout her entire life. Judy sang with her sisters (Arlys, Carol and Frances) in a quartet at churches around Dodge Center, Minnesota. Judy played piano and trombone in the high school band, sang in choirs, was in school plays, and was editor of her school newspaper. Reading was the most important and continued all of her life. Judy met Richard of Plainview MN (who learned to tune pianos at the School for the Blind in Faribault, MN) when he tuned the Churchward family piano. They were married in 1961, and Judy followed him to Davenport, Iowa. Judy worked at St. Lukes Hospital as a medical transcriber and later at Vera French. Judy led a life full of laughter, music, books and a partnership with Richard that lasted until he passed on April 8, 2003.
Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, sisters, and niece Sandra Butler. Judy is survived by sons Paul (Caroline Teel), Matthew (Amy Birks) and John (Lori Hillery) and her 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Nieces Lori Kimmel and Sue Thomas, and nephew Greg Borst. Judy had dear friends in her life including Sharonann Rogers, Sheila Kahlert, Shelli Tague and preceded in death by friends Bev Meier and Mary Ann Fleckenstein.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 9, 2020