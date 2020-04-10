Home

POWERED BY

Services
BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
For more information about
Leona Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona N. Williams


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona N. Williams Obituary

Leona N. Williams

November 17, 1941- April 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Leona N. Williams, 78, of Davenport, IA, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home. No services or visitation will be held.

Leona was born in Quincy, IL on November 17, 1941 Frank and Charlotte (Sohn) Neuman.

Leona graduated from High School in Quincy, IL and from

She had worked at General Foods in Davenport and the I80 Truckstop in Walcott.

She enjoyed going to "Church".

Leona is survived by her daughters; Karen (Jeff) Grunder of Wilton, IA and Ruth Williams of Davenport and her son Cecil "Beany" (Stacy) Williams of Davenport, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, her aunt and uncle Bud and Joyce Sohn of Alabama and a special niece Betty (Bill) Abel of Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to King's Harvest Pet Ministry in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneral home.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -