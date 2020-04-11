|
|
Phyllis Eileen Nelson
April 4, 1924- April 2, 2020
DAVENPORT-Phyllis Eileen Nelson, 95, of Davenport Iowa, passed away Thursday April 02, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport Iowa. Due to the current worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Runge Mortuary is assisting with the arrangements.
Phyllis was born April 4, 1924, daughter of Francis and Emma (Peterson) Moore, from Buffalo, IA. In 1948, she married Roy A. Nelson. He preceded her in death in 1982.
Phyllis retired in January 1986, from the Rock Island Arsenal Small Business Office.
Phyllis enjoyed yardwork, gardening and playing the organ. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter Sandy. It was rare not to see one without the other. Phyllis had a tremendous wit and will be greatly missed by her close friends and family members.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Roy; daughter Sandy; infant son Danny; sisters Deloris Hamilton and Garnet Brotman; and her beloved Bishon Laney.
Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 11, 2020