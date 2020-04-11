Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Geannett Elias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geannett J. Elias


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geannett J. Elias Obituary

Geannett J. Elias

July 21, 1960-April 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Geannett J. Elias, 59, of Davenport, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Manor Care Utica Ridge. A private family service will be held at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be left to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Geannett was born on July 21, 1960 in Syria to Chokri and Fahima (Thomas) Alias. She was united in marriage to Issa El-Kass on November 11, 1987 in Syria. Geannett was an excellent baker. She took great pride in her home and it was always tastefully decorated. Geannett loved her family and was very proud of her son and all of his accomplishments.

She is survived by her husband, Issa El-Kass; son Michael El-Kass; brothers: Jon and family, Jorg and family, Maurice and family; her sister: Silva and family, and Dan and family; several extended first cousins, including the Hanna family in Massachusetts; and more family across the United States and around the world. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geannett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -