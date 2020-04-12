Home

Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
Jack J. Kruse


1932 - 2020
Jack J. Kruse Obituary

Jack J. Kruse

September 14, 1932-April 8, 2020

LA CROSSE, WI-Jack J. Kruse, 87, of La Crosse, Wisconsin died on April 8, 2020 at the Willows Assisted Living Facility. He was born September 14, 1932 in Davenport, Iowa, son of Clarence and Agnes Kruse. He Married Mary Jean Trainor on May 8, 1954. Together they had five Children. On October 2, 1980 Jack married Marcella A. Moseley in Rock Island, Illinois. Jack had two careers, one in the automobile industry as a mechanic and service manager and another as a real estate broker in the Davenport area.

Jack retired in 1992 from Mel Foster Co., Davenport, Iowa. After retirement Jack and Marcella enjoyed happy years at their lake home in Keshena, Wisconsin and later at their home in Sun City West, Arizona. Jack was also a man of faith. He was engaged in service to his parish throughout his retirement years. Even in his final years he enjoyed serving as sacristan for mass at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home.

Jack is survived by his children Joseph (Barbara) of La Crosse, WI, Michael (Patti) of Dubuque, Iowa, Kathleen Miclot of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, John of Lenexa, Kansas and Timothy (Susan) of Overland Park, Kansas, his step-daughter Lisa (David) Zewe of Hesperia, California and his step-son Chris (Jana) Moseley of Calamus, Iowa, 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Marcella, his father Clarence, his mother Agnes, and his sisters and brothers-in-law Nancy Ketelaar (Bernard) and Jean (John) Griebel and his close friend and business partner Warren Vasen.

The family wishes to express deep appreciation to the staff of the Willows Assisted Care Facility for their care for Jack during the last days of his life.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private graveside service later this month. Memorials can be made to Bethany Lutheran Homes and to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Holmen, Wisconsin.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 12, 2020
