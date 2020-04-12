Home

Terry J. Weers


1954 - 2020
Terry J. Weers Obituary

Terry J. Weers

September 30, 1954-April 9, 2020

BETTENDORF-Terry J. Weers, 65, of Bettendorf, died on Thursday, April 9 at his home.

Private graveside services will be held at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.

Terry was born September 30, 1954 the son of George & Lois J. (Smith) Weers. He had been employed with the Handicapped Development Center and the Recycling Center in Scott County.

Survivors include his father, George; sister, Kathy Gleason; and nieces, Robin Dye and Dannielle King.

His mother, Lois, preceded him on January 29, 2020.

Terry's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 12, 2020
