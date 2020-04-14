|
Maureen (McGraw) Boeh
December 29, 1958- April 11, 2020
GRAND MOUND-Maureen (McGraw) Boeh, 61, of Grand Mound, died on the morning of Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. She had gallantly fought through 3 separate rounds of cancer, beginning in 1996. Maureen remained strong and determined through it all. As she passed into God's presence on the eve of Easter Sunday, she could join St. Paul in claiming, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." (2 Tim 4:7)
Maureen was born on December 29, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Robert T. and Patricia A. (Schindler) McGraw, both deceased. Maureen moved to the Quad Cities in 1980 where she met her beloved husband, Albert Boeh, to whom she was married in 1985. They have called Grand Mound their home since 2000.
She is survived by her children, Shelby Petersen (Colin) of Low Moor, IA; Eric Boeh (Tiffany) of Vail, CO; Rachel Hajny (Joe) of LeClaire, IA; her brothers, Michael McGraw (Sheri) of Huntsville, TX; Fr. Kevin Schindler-McGraw, of Oakland, CA; three granddaughters; Alexis, Autumn, and Abigail; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She found special joy in spending time and celebrating with her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her beloved parents, her brother, Thomas McGraw, and her dearest sister, Maripat Bonfiglio.
A 'Celebration of Life' for Maureen will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, the family wishes to express their deep gratitude to so many family members, dear friends and wonderful health care providers who faithfully accompanied Maureen through the long journey of her illnesses and now over into her new life in God. Memorial gifts may be sent to the 'Maureen Boeh Memorial Fund' at 512 Fulton St / Grand Mound, IA 52751.