Gloria E. Hay
December 27, 1931- April 11, 2020
BLUE GRASS-Gloria E. Hay, 88, of Blue Grass, IA, formerly of Milan, IL, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. A private memorial service will be held. Inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws. Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gloria was born December 27, 1931 in Rock Island, a daughter of Ival and Myra (Woods) Mullen. She married Carl Hay, Jr. on November 12, 1954 in Moline. Gloria was a loving homemaker for her husband and three children. She absolutely loved spending time with her family and was very proud of them. Gloria also enjoyed bowling, camping, spending Winters in Southeast Texas and visiting Mexico.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carl; children, Lynn (Dave) Snyder, Milan; Carol (Jeff) Parr, Rock Island and Carl "Buddy" (Paula) Hay, Moline; grandchildren, Cindy (Phil) Bisby, Milan; David (Amy) Snyder, Rock Island; Scott (Kristin) Snyder, Bettendorf; Kelly Parr, Moline; Kristen Parr, Rock Island; Adam Hay, Germany and Stephanie Hay, Moline; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and many extended family members and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Mullen.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 14, 2020