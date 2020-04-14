|
Steven Alan Midlang
September 20, 1955-April 2, 2020
DAVENPORT-Steven Alan Midlang, 64, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on April 2, 2020.
Due to current state and federal guidelines on gatherings, tentative plans are to have a memorial service at a later date. His ashes will be buried in Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills, Iowa, with his parents Virgil and Elaine Midlang.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 14, 2020