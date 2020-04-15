|
Antonette Bernice (Bea) DeJulius
December 22, 1925-April 11, 2020
DAVENPORT-Antonette Bernice (Bea) DeJulius, 94, of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Senior Star at Elmore Place. Due to the current health crisis, services will be livestreamed at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 16, 2020. The service can be viewed by visiting Bea's obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the bottom. There will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life held at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Bea was born in Joliet, Illinois, on December 22, 1925, the middle daughter of Anton and Mary (Mustar) Stariha. She graduated from Joliet Township High School where she played volleyball. Upon graduation, she attended the Metropolitan Business School. Bea was united in marriage to Leon W. DeJulius on April 4, 1945, in Joliet, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 23, 1981. They shared 36 years of marriage.
Bea worked at Oscar Mayer in the accounting department, retiring in the early 1990's, after 23 years of service. She enjoyed her position and her many co-workers, who became lifelong friends.
Bea was a charter member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and an active member of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Her many years of service to the Auxiliary included serving as vice-president. Bea enjoyed golfing and playing bridge with the same group of friends for over 40 years. Scrapbooking was a favorite pastime. She proudly presented each grandchild a personalized scrapbook for his or her wedding.
But what was most important to Bea was her family and the pride she took in all their accomplishments. She cherished every birthday, Baptism, First Communion, Confirmation, graduation, athletic competition and wedding. She had a special talent for encouraging her children, listening to her grandchildren and playing games with her great-grandchildren. Everyone felt loved and treasured when they were with her.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Nancy (John) Genzel, Orlando, Florida, Leon (Mary Ann) DeJulius, Davenport and Linda (Robert) Dial, Naperville, Illinois; grandchildren: Sara (David) Steffen, Tampa, Florida, Rebecca (Ryan) McDaid, Orlando, Florida, Leon (Stacye) DeJulius, Jr., Rumson, New Jersey, Christin (William) Fisher, Michael (Nancy) DeJulius, all of Davenport, John (Tracy) Dial, Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Rob (Ellen) Dial, Elgin Illinois, Brian (Julie) Dial, Durham, North Carolina, and Matthew Dial, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; seventeen great-grandchildren and several nieces and their families.
In addition to her husband, Bea was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Margaret Dusa and Irene Kastelec. May they rest in peace.
Because of her love and belief in Catholic education, memorials may be made to Assumption High School, Davenport.
