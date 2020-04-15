Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Christine Weatherspoon


1952 - 2020
Christine Weatherspoon Obituary

Christine Weatherspoon

September 30, 1952-April 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Christine Weatherspoon, 67, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, April 11, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Private funeral services will be held with a public memorial service planned at a later date. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Christine was born September 30, 1952, to John and Ruth (Washington) Osby in Mississippi. She was united in marriage to Chris Danny Weatherspoon. Together they had two daughters, Kenya and Ebony. Christine went on to earn her B.A in Accounting from Marycrest College. She worked as an Accountant at the Rock Island Arsenal for over 25 years. Christine was an active member and Deaconess of Third Missionary Baptist in Davenport where she was also the accountant and participated in the choir. She served as President of the Women in Defense chapter at the Arsenal. Christine enjoyed bowling, fishing, cooking, playing slots at the casino and watching movies.

Christine will be missed by her daughters, Kenya (Ontrayl Matthews) Weatherspoon, Ebony Petersen; grandchildren: Kenell, Xzavier, Kaleb, Eliana, Haley; and her siblings: John Osby, Henry Osby, Walter Osby, and Gussie Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, James Osby, Willie Osby, Rosie Dockery, Josephine Mays, and LC Washington.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 15, 2020
