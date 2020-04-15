|
Edna Mae Penniston
January 27, 1930-April 13, 2020
MESA, AZ-Edna Mae Penniston, 90, a resident of Mesa, Arizona, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Bonnie Lucas, following a battle with cancer. Edna was born January 27, 1930 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Elnora McKittrick. She met Harold A. Penniston at a roller-skating rink and soon after they were married on September 27, 1947. After 25 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on March 13, 1973. Edna enjoyed gardening and canning, playing bingo, reading, crafting, and jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie Lucas of Mesa, AZ, Cheryl Ott of Davenport, IA, Kelly Smith of Revere, MO, Tina Smith of Farmington, IA and sons Gary Penniston, Bradenton, FL and Michael Penniston, Davenport, IA. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Lawrence McKittrick, Robert McKittrick and William Darrell McKittrick and by her sisters Shirley (McKittrick) Buck and Beverly (McKittrick) Cloke. Edna had 6 children, 17 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. No funeral services will be held. A public Celebration of Life will be held in Davenport, IA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org), 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or to Red Mountain (Aster Aging) Senior Services, 7550 E. Adobe Rd, Mesa, AZ 85207.