Bruce Joseph Plumb
March 16, 1969- April 15, 2020
PORT BYRON-Bruce Joseph Plumb, 51, of Port Byron, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a "Memorial Drive-By procession" will take place Sunday, April 18, 2020 at Bruce's childhood home (5421 - 230th St. N., Port Byron), from 1-3pm. Please enter the procession from the Port Byron side (Ranch Road). Please follow signs. A celebration of life, Catholic Mass and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bruce Plumb may be made to Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Bruce was born March 16, 1969 in Moline, IL, the son of the late Chester Lloyd and Elizabeth "Betty" (DeCapp) Plumb. He graduated from Riverdale High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. Bruce worked for the family business, Commercial Towel Service, for many years. He took pride in knowing many aspects and helping in growing the business. More recently, he was employed as a thermal and equipment operator at Arconic.
Bruce enjoyed life to the fullest! He loved and enjoyed spending time with his Mom, his girlfriend, Julie, and family. Keysa, his 15 year old yellow lab, stole a piece of Bruce's heart and was his pride and joy. Bruce's late Aunt Doris commented once that, "Keysa was the prettiest blonde that she had ever seen him with" and then Bruce met Julie, the love of his life. Bruce loved playing with his nieces and nephews from the time they were little to all grown up. He thought of them as if they were his own children. A true "F-Uncle" for Robert, Daniel, Cole, Kelsey, Parker, Karly, Madison, Ryan and Haley. If Bruce wasn't working, he was spending time with his mom at the "kitchen table," landscaping, tinkering, or riding his custom Harley. Riding his Harley with Julie, along with his friends, on many outings was a source of relaxation, exhilaration and pleasure for him. Bruce will be forever missed at our future gatherings at home and in the community. We will feel a huge shift in our lives now that Bruce's larger than life personality has gone home to be with the Lord and forever reunited with his Dad and other loved ones.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Betty Plumb, Port Byron; his dog, Keysa; girlfriend, Julie Sachau, Port Byron; siblings, Brian (Reba) Plumb, Hillsdale, Lynn (Charlie) Brown, Fenton, IL, Lori (Don) Sheley, Port Byron, Barry (Claudia) Plumb, Port Byron, Lisa (Don) Fox, Port Byron; and nieces and nephews, Robert (Lisa), Carter, and Stella Deines, Port Byron, Daniel (Adriane), Elle, Ethan, and Carter Deines, Bettendorf, Cole (Allison) Deines, LeClaire, Kelsey Sheley, Des Moines, Parker Sheley, Chicago, Karly Sheley, Iowa City, Madison Hugart, Ames, IA, Ryan and Haley Plumb, Port Byron. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Lloyd Plumb, along with paternal/maternal grandparents. Share a memory or condolences at www.gibsonbodefh.com.