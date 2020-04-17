|
Patricia Jean Eis
July 21, 1952-April 10, 2020
DAVENPORT-Patricia Jean Eis 67 formerly of Davenport, IA passed away Friday April 10th, 2020 in Carlsbad, NM. She was born July 21st, 1952 to Roy and Esther O'Leary of Coralville, IA. She grew up in Davenport, IA with her guardians Harry and Oma Irving.
Patty loved raising farm animals in the house, it wasn't nothing to see chickens in the living room. As a child she had a pet duck she kept in the garage. She enjoyed Sunday gatherings at her parents farm.
Patty is survived by her husband Jim Eis, Daughters Lisa Reeves of Davenport, IA and Amber Eis of Carlsbad, NM. Brothers Allen O'Leary of Oxford, IA, Eldon O'Leary of Iowa City, IA, Johnny(Jane) O'Leary of Ainsworth, IA, Dennis(Alicia) O'Leary of Oxford, IA. Sisters Janet Walsh of Iowa City, IA, Donna(Richard) Yeggy of Gainesville, MO, Barb O'Leary of West Liberty, IA, Roleen O'Leary of Odessa, TX. Two grandkids, three great-grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, guardians, brothers Ralph Niemeyer and Gary O'Leary along with her 1st husband Cliff Sisco.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 17, 2020