Michael R. Harper
March 31, 1966-April 15, 2020
BETTENDORF-Michael R. Harper, 54, died peacefully at his home in Bettendorf on April 15th, ending a fight with cancer. Born to Jack and Yvonne Harper on March 31, 1966, in Rockford, IL, Mike grew up enjoying baseball and G.I. Joe. He went on to attend Iowa State University where he earned a degree in Industrial Engineering and met his wife, Tammie, whom he married in 1989. They had two sons, Tyler, 24, and Ryan, 20. Mike went on to earn his master's degree in Statistics from North Carolina State.
Mike had a variety of hobbies and interests such as obscure cheeses, expensive bird food, but most importantly; his love of baseball. Growing up, Mike played baseball competitively, participating in regional tournaments. When he wasn't playing, he was watching the St. Louis Cardinals and his favorite player, Ted Simmons, whom he was fortunate to meet, by chance, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, in February of this year. Mike was also an avid baseball memorabilia collector and enjoyed talking baseball with his friends. He recalled the memories he made at Busch Stadium as a child and the connection he felt to his late father and grandfather while attending games. More recently, Mike spent time woodworking and glass-working and used those talents to make gifts and art for his family and friends.
Mike enjoyed a 24-year career at John Deere as a Quality Engineer. He was a Six Sigma Black Belt and Professional Engineer and valued the relationships he developed with his coworkers. Mike considered his biggest career accomplishment as, "knowing I did my best with full integrity." Those who knew Mike, remember him as being a reliable guy and a straight shooter; but to his family, he was a dorky dad and loving husband.
Mike was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, attending regularly with his family. He took comfort in his men's bible study (3GRS) and engaging in God's word.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jack. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tammie, sons, Tyler and Ryan, mother, Yvonne, sister, Michelle (Andy), his beloved cat, Queso, and many other family and friends. There will be a private family ceremony at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Monday, April 20th. There will be a 'drive-by' visitation on Monday, April 20th from 9:30-10:30 am outside the main entrance of the church. Due to Covid-19, guests will need to remain in their cars and follow the traffic coordinator. Please enter the procession using the west parking lot entrance. There will be a memorial service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please direct condolences to Weerts Funeral Home, www.weertsfh.com .