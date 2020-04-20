|
Velmar "Orby" Underwood
July 2, 1943- April 17, 2020
DEWITT-Velmar "Orby" Underwood, 76, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.
Velmar Orbline Underwood was born July 2, 1943, in Buffalo, Iowa, to Vanual O'Coil and Nannie Belle (Powell) Underwood. He graduated from Bettendorf High School. He married Mary Ann Coy on April 1, 1961 in Seymour, Missouri. Orby worked as a machinist at M.A. Ford Co. before purchasing his car dealership in 1976. He was known as the "Super Van Man" because of his commercials.
Orby was a member of Westside Assembly of God in Davenport, where he served on the board of directors and as a deacon. He was active in the Hardee's P.G.A. Golf Classic, donating many vans. Orby was a member of the Illinois Independent Auto Dealer Association. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann; children, Dave (Kimmie) Underwood of Long Grove, Dee Ann (Steve) Douthart of Davenport; grandchildren, D.J. (Rebekah), Luke, and Karah (Lars), Brittany (Joel) and Selah; great-grandchildren, Felicity, Owen, Canaan, Clay, Addilyn; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his daughter, Debbie.
The family will celebrate Orby's life with a private service on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home in DeWitt. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery. All are invited to join the family for a live streaming of the ceremony on the Schultz Funeral Homes Facebook page beginning at 11:45 a.m., Monday.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com