Eric Stephen Aaseby

Eric Stephen Aaseby Obituary

Eric Stephen Aaseby

September 5, 1992- April 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Eric Stephen Aaseby, 27, of Davenport, IA passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Services and Visitation will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, and closed to a select few. Eric will be buried next to his mother at a later date and a Celebration of Life will take place then. Memorials may be made to the family. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.rungemortuary.com.

Eric was born in Davenport on September 5, 1992. He married Tiea Rochelle Aaseby on Friday, May 6, 2016. He worked the last 7 years as a drywaller and enjoyed his work and work family.

Eric was a devoted father, husband, and brother who enjoyed the special times he had with his family. He loved spending time with his daughters: sledding on snowy days, jumping on the trampoline, riding on ATVs, and coloring with them. He also enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family and others.

Survivors include his wife, Tiea Aaseby; children, Annabelle (6) and Daisy (4), all at home; father, Stephen, Davenport; and siblings, Joshua, New York, Megan, Portland, and Ryan, Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Kaye Aaseby.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 20, 2020
