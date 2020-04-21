|
John "Jack" Fahlbeck Jr.
November 23, 1935- April 19, 2020
CAMANCHE-John "Jack" Fahlbeck Jr., 84, of Camanche, passed away, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics – Iowa City, Iowa.
Private Funeral Services will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren and serving as honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
John Fahlbeck was born on November 23, 1935 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of John W. and Ida Dorthea (Mensinger) Fahlbeck, Sr. He married Mary Jo Sharp in December 4, 1955 in Camanche; she died June 17, 2007.
Jack was a mechanic at DuPont for 44 years retiring in 1997. He also worked at Montgomery Wards as a mechanic.
Jack was a member of River Church and a former member of Gateway Faith, and loved to fish and hunting, especially ducks and pheasants. He enjoyed riding his bike, camping, and walking. He enjoyed wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona, being a little league baseball coach, and was a St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a volunteer on the Camanche Fire Department for a short time before moving to Folletts during the 1965 flood.
Jack is survived by his children: Kenny (Linda) Fahlbeck of Camanche, Kay (Gary) Kampe of Camanche, Kim (Wayne) Godsey of Low Moor, Iowa, and Karen (Nick Schaley) Frank of Camanche; 10 grandchildren: Charity Glaspie, Joe Fahlbeck, Danny Kampe, Kyle Kampe, Andrew Kampe, Lydia Hirsch, Paula Godsey, Nicoel Graham, Mitch Godsey, and Damien Fahlbeck, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and his brother: Joseph Callahan of Camanche.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials can be made to the Camanche Food