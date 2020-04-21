Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Weirup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin C. Weirup

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin C. Weirup Obituary

Alvin C. Weirup

April 16, 2020

BALDWIN-Alvin C. Weirup, 81, of Baldwin, Iowa, passed away on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, at his home.

A private family graveside service and burial will take place on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Buckhorn Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa. A private family visitation will be held. A celebration of his life will be announced at a future date.

The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed online. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -