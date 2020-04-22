|
John A Kaczinski, "Jack"
Decemeber 11, 1945-April 16, 2020
DEWITT-John A Kaczinski, "Jack", age 74 passed away at home after complications from heart surgery and a stroke.
He graduated from St. Joseph's School in 1964.
From 1965-1967 Jack was drafted into the Army. He retired after 30 years at Alcoa, all while doing concrete and roofing jobs in his "spare time".
In 1973, he married Marilyn Hill. They lived in
DeWitt where Chad and Amber were born.
Jack and Penny Freiburger-Freund were married In 1989, adding sons Michael and Rich Freund to his family. In 1994 they became parents to their great niece, Allie Ruiz.
After RVing for several years, he and Penny purchased their Florida retirement home, 6 miles from Disney. They also had a summer home at Yogi Bear in Amboy, Illinois, where Jack was a member of the camp staff.
Jack was known for his sense of humor and goofiness, but also earned the name "Grumpo" as he got older.
He is survived by his loving wife, Penny, children Chad & Cynthia Kaczinski, Amber Kaczinski of DeWitt, Michael Freund of Aurora, Illinois, Rich Freund of Davenport, and Allie Ruiz of Moline, as well as his beautiful grandchildren, Marcus, Kali, Payton, Savanna, Remy, Kyler. Brothers Jim & Nancy Kaczinski, Camanche,and Darrell. In laws, Peggy & Kevin Smith, Dewitt, Pat Freiburger & Rick Bermel, Muscatine, John & Merry Freiburger, Davenport, plus numerous loved nieces and nephews and an extended family at Outdoor Resorts and Yogi.
Welcoming him to heaven are his granddaughter Sadi, his parents John and Arlene, brother Duaine, parents in-laws John & Elaine Freiburger, numerous friends, relative and pets. Due to the current Covid-19 epidemic crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of memorials, please show an act of kindness, pay it forward.