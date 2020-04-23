Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-6781
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Hillebrandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lewis Hillebrandt


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Lewis Hillebrandt Obituary

Barbara Lewis Hillebrandt

November 10, 1923- April 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Barbara Lewis Hillebrandt, 96, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Anthony's in Rock Island.

According to her wishes, and the current circumstances in the world, there will be no services at this time. Wendt Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Barbara Lewis was born November 10, 1923, in Kansas City, MO, to Nelson Blair Lewis and Elizabeth Faris Lewis. She married William Hillebrandt on August 31, 1947.

She was a member of Overland Park Presbyterian Church and the Hallmark Retirees group. She enjoyed her years living at The Fort Armstrong in Rock Island.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Gary Freeman of Moline. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Nelson Lewis, and her husband.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -