Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL 61275
309-523-3151
October 20, 1939- April 20, 2020

CORDOVA-Judith "Judi" Ann Locey, 80, of Cordova, Illinois, formerly of Fulton, died Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by her family at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Morrison. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting with arrangements.

Judi was born October 20, 1939 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Oswald and Lavina (Murphy) Rasmussen. She married David Zuidema, but later divorced. She married Cecil Locey on November 19, 1966 in Fulton. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2006. Judi's primary role was raising her children, and also volunteering in many community organizations in Fulton. She held various jobs through the years including owning and running the Breezeway Café in Fulton. One of her proudest achievements is her volunteer time as an EMT in Fulton for over 10 years.

Judi is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (James) Hatfield, Hampton; sons, Kevin Zuidema, Clinton, Curtis (Jennifer) Locey, Bettendorf; stepchildren, Dory Locey, and Montel Locey, both of Clinton; sister-in-law, Marilyn Rasmussen; 9 grandchildren, Stephanie (Nicole) Schroeder, Sabrina Gifford, Shauna (Jason) Hansen, Samantha (Andy) Ketelsen, Jesse Zuidema, Katelyn (Micah) Berman, Jacob (Alyssa) Hatfield, Mackenzie (James) Lloyd, Alex Locey; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil; son, Michael Zuidema; and brother, James Rasmussen. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jenny Pettit who was Judi's long-term care giver and dear friend to her and the family. Judi had a best buddy in her sheltie dog, Murphy, so memorials can be made to King's Harvest Animal Shelter.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 23, 2020
