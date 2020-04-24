|
|
Joe Bailey
August 15, 1929-April 19, 2020
DAVENPORT-Joe Bailey, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Joe never met a stranger. An enthusiastic and longtime community volunteer, he led the cleanup committee for the annual Bix 7 race; coached PONY and Little League baseball; served as a Cubmaster; and volunteered at St. Anthony Church and Our Lady of Victory.
A graduate of St. Ambrose Academy, Joe went on to become a master tile and marble setter for Brickmason Local #7. He was also a gifted woodworker, molding walnut, hickory, and oak into furniture, hope chests, and cabinets that were, as he used to say, "useful as well as ornamental."
Joe was an avid Green Bay Packers and Boston Red Sox fan.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary Lenninger Bailey and children Patricia Bailey; Kevin; Kathleen Bailey (Bill Stengel); Matthew (Kristy); Pete Bailey; Nancy Williams (Dennis); and Jackie McManus; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Martina Bailey; four sisters and two brothers; son Stephen; and daughter Colleen Greska.
Joe and Mary loved traveling the U.S. in their pop-up camper with the children, and in retirement, throughout much of Europe. In addition to his other talents, Joe was an avid gardener, stamp collector, and a fierce opponent at Pinochle.
A celebration of his extraordinary life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Joe's memory to Camp Courageous or Riverbend Food Bank.
Online condolences may be made to Joe's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 24, 2020