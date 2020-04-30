Home

Roi Brown


1935 - 2020
Roi Brown

June 27-1935-March 19, 2020

Roi Brown, formerly of LeClaire, passed on March 19 at the Mayo hospital in LaCrosse WI

Roi was born in North Dakota in 1935. After graduating high school he joined the Air Force, serving for 8 years.

After his service he became a teacher. Roi taught at Scott community college and 6th grade at Cody elementary in LeClaire until his retirement.

He then moved to Harmony, MN. There he made many friends and enjoyed dancing.

Roi is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers(Richard, Tom, Warren) and 1 son(Mike).

Roi is survived by 1 brother, Pat(Theresa), 6 children: Deanna DeVoto(Len), Pamela Simmons(Fred), Mario(Leslie), Don(Josephine), Jennifer Chase(Don), Anna Washington. Also several grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. A memorial will be held in Roi's honor sometime at a later date. Any tributes should be sent to: Pamela Simmons 29331 Albion ridge rd. Albion, CA 95410

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 30, 2020
