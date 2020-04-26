Home

Brian Glen York


1959 - 2020
Brian Glen York Obituary

Brian Glen York

August 7, 1959- April 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Brian Glen York, 60, passed away on April 17, 2020.

Born August 7, 1959 in Davenport, IA, he was the 2nd son of the late Virgil L. and Patricia A. (O'Neil) York. He was a graduate of Moline High School in Illinois, where he was a nose guard on the football team and theater director. He went on to study Political Science at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. He played college football and was a lifelong body builder and avid hiker.

Relocating to Arizona in the mid 80's, he began a long career as a small business owner and general contractor. He was a loving and devoted friend, son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. Brian never missed the opportunity to phone family and friends on his favorite holiday, St. Patrick's Day, to sing a little ditty about the Irish. His daughter and granddaughter "his girls", were the absolute light of his life. He was loved by many, had an infectious laugh and a smile that would brighten any room. Brian had a special gift of uplifting others with his spiritual and positive words.

Survivors include his devoted daughter, Brice York, adoring granddaughter Mya Lee: brothers, Bruce (Christine) York, Grundy Center, IA, Barry (Holly) York, Largo, FL, Bernard (Lilia) York, El Dorado Hills, CA, sisters, Karen Carlson, Phoenix, AZ, Kristine (Harold) Long, Moline, IL, Kolleen (Lucio) Rojas, Montgomery, IL and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parent: Sister: Katherine DeSmet, Infant sister: Mary York, Nephews: Ryan Carlson and Daniel Liedtke.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions of large gatherings. Contributions in his memory may be made the St, Jude Children's Research Hospital. He will be deeply and wholeheartedly missed.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 26, 2020
