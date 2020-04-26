Home

Joseph Edward Tamayo


1953 - 2020
Joseph Edward Tamayo Obituary

Joseph Edward Tamayo

July 12, 1953-April 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Joseph Edward Tamayo, 66, of Davenport, passed away, at home, April 15, 2020. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service.

Joe was born July 12, 1953, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Jesus and Natalie (Garcia) Tamayo.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Rochelle Likeness, Olivia (Dennis) Devlin, Elizabeth Midey all of Davenport, Eva (Gerald)Porter, Rock Island, IL, Gloria Groom, Moline, IL, brothers, Raul Tamayo, Coal Valley, IL, and James (Rickie) Tamayo, Saugerties, NY, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 26, 2020
