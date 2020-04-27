|
Russell Elliott
November 27, 1943-April 24, 2020
MILAN-Russell Elliott, 76, of Milan, passed away Friday April 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Friends may express their sympathy at a drive through only visitation 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Due to current public gathering restrictions you will be directed when you arrive, and you will not be permitted to exit or gather outside of your vehicle. Private burial will be later in Edgington Cemetery. A public celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.
Russell was born on November 27, 1943 in Moline, the son of Louis and Faye (Weir) Elliott. He married Jan Jones on October 23, 1976 in Davenport.
Mr. Elliott had been employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 25 years. He was later employed as an insurance agent with Allstate in Milan for 10 years.
He was proud to have served 18 years with the Blackhawk Fire Protection District working his way to Captain. Russell was a member of the Andalusia Masonic Lodge. He loved spending time with his family and his dog, Dexter, auctions, camping, working on cars and was a jack of all trades.
Survivors include his wife, Jan; daughter and son in law, Mischelle (Dave) Elliott-Vasold; son, Chris Elliott; daughter in law, Jennifer Elliott; grandchildren, Samuel Spitzmiller, Spencer Spitzmiller, Cj Elliott and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Faye; brothers, Francis and Albert; sister, Shirley.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 27, 2020