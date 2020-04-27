|
Audrey Jean Johnston
November 15, 1924-April 25, 2020
DAVENPORT-Audrey Jean Johnston, 95, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Davenport Good Samaritan Society. At Audrey's request, there will be no services or visitation.
Audrey was born in Muscatine, IA on November 15, 1924 to Roy and Gladys Miller Kingman. She married Wayne A. Johnston on May 19, 1979 in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2011.
She graduated from Muscatine High School and retired from Genesis Medical Center East Campus, where she worked in housekeeping.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, IA. She volunteered for over 20 years at the Scott County Meal Service.
Audrey enjoyed dancing and country music. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
Audrey is survived by her daughters; Shirley Dahms of Durant, IA and Charlotte (Denny) Leurssen of Branson West, MO; step daughter, Patricia (Jim) Fortune of Corydon, IA and numerous grand, great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Marilyn Petersen; son, Ray Blake; son-in-law, Kevin Dahms and 2 brothers: Richard and Carol Kingman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scott County Meal Service in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 27, 2020