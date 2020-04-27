Home

Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL 61275
309-523-3151
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL 61275
Wayne H. Coers


1940 - 2020
Wayne H. Coers Obituary

Wayne H. Coers

November 11, 1940-April 25, 2020

CORDOVA-Wayne H. Coers, 79, of Cordova, IL, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Visitation for family and relatives will be from 10:00am – 12:00pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Attendees will be allowed into the funeral home in small groups of 10 or less. If you are required to wait your turn in line outside of the building, please respect the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet of spacing. Graveside services in the Cordova Cemetery will be private for immediate family. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be determined.

Wayne Harold Coers was born November 11, 1940 in Sterling, Illinois, the son of Harold J. and Norine M. (McCaslin) Coers. The family moved from Rock Falls, IL, to North of Cordova in 1947 to farm. Wayne graduated from Erie High School in 1958. He was a lifelong farmer in the Cordova area. Farming and his family meant everything to Wayne. He enjoyed collecting things, especially toy tractors and John Deere paraphernalia. Wayne was a Worshipful Master Mason and a member of the former Philo Lodge #436 in Port Byron, later merging with Stewart Lodge #92 in Geneseo.

Surviving are his 4 children and spouses, Beth (Bill) Covemaker, Moline, Christina (Dan) Ford, Fulton, Harold (Pam) Coers, Cordova, Robert (Kristin) Coers, Cordova; grandchildren, Brittany Stanfield, Heather Coers, Abbie Brasmer, Cassandra Gregorcyk, Lucas, Lance, Austin, and Phillip Coers, Preston, Dakota, and Wyatt Ford; great grandchildren, Ember, Jack, Clint Coers; Elliot and Novalie Stanfield; and other special children in his life, Ryan, Joe and Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Juanita Nelms. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 27, 2020
