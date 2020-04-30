Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Johnson


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Johnson Obituary

Duane Johnson

March 6, 1930-April 14, 2020

ST. PAUL, MN-Duane Johnson was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 6, 1930 to Regina and Bennie Johnson. He joined the Navy in 1948. When he was discharged, he started working for the U. S. Department of Army until his retirement in 1985. He retired as Director of Ammunitions. Throughout his distinguished career, he received numerous Congressional and Presidential commendations.

Duane was an avid golfer and upon retirement traveled his beloved country in his motorhome.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter Beverly and her husband Ray; his granddaughters Rebecca and Allison; his great granddaughters Reagan, Loren and Piper; his sisters Nona Van Horn and Loretta Shianna and his brother Orville Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery at a future date.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -