Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
For more information about
Shirley Jansen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Jansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Jansen


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley J. Jansen Obituary

Shirley J. Jansen

August 21, 1931-April 28, 2020

WILTON-Shirley J. Jansen, 88, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa. Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo, Iowa. Memorials may be made to:Wilton Retirement Community (Activity Fund), 307 Ovesen Drive, Wilton, IA 52778. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Shirley was born on August 21, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Esther (Kearney) Dimick in Buffalo, Iowa. She graduated from high school in Buffalo with the Class of 1949. Shirley married Elmer B. Jansen on December 4th, 1954 in Buffalo, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Shirley worked for Davenport Bank and Trust Company for over 40 years. She was an active member of the former Buffalo Friends Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and organist for many years. She enjoyed knitting and counted cross-stitch, playing the piano, and traveling. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Amy (Kevin) Hufford of Blue Grass, IA; two grandchildren, Amanda (Ben Heinen) Jansen of Des Moines, IA and Travis Hufford of Blue Grass, IA; and four great grandchildren, Juniper, Edison, Benton and Rowan.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her son, Benjamin Jansen; her sisters, Marilyn Shellabarger and Blanche Crane; and her brother, William Dimick.

Shirley was the heart and soul of her family. She was truly loved and will be missed more than words can say.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -