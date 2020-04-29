|
Linda M. Wehr
February 20, 1950- April 27,2020
DAVNPORT-Linda M. Wehr, 70, of Davenport, died Monday, April 27,2020 after a brief illness at Genesis East, Davenport. Due to the current to the current health crisis, Linda's service will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020. You can view this by visiting Linda's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link on the bottom of the page. Burial will take place in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Linda Marie Delp was born on February 20, 1950 in Rock Island, a daughter of James and Jo Sue (Dunkin) Delp. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1968. Linda was united in marriage to Robert A. Wehr on October 16, 1971 in Rock Island.
Linda worked from the past 25 years at Farm and Fleet in Davenport, a job she loved.
When her boys were young, Linda did childcare in her home and had the opportunity to babysit most of the neighborhood. She enjoyed having all of the neighborhood kids around. Linda also enjoyed reading romance novels, going to the library, and watching westerns, especially John Wayne movies.
Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bob, Davenport; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey (Sheila) Wehr, and James (Ashley) Wehr, all of Bettendorf; grandchildren: Jacob, Justin, and Oliva; siblings: Mary Wise, Willow Spring, North Carolina, Michael (Debbie) Delp, St. Louis; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda (Dick) Fleischman, Larry (Mary) Wehr, and Bruce (Connie) Wehr, all of Davenport; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
