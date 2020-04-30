|
|
Douglas Paul Edwards
May 16-1954-April 12, 2020
LUTZ, FL-Douglas Paul Edwards, 65, passed away on April 12, 2020. He is survived by wife, Mary Butigan, sons, Andrew and wife Sheena, Timothy and wife Francesca and one incredibly special grandson, Parker. Doug triumphed over many obstacles and touched many lives along the way. He had a tactful wit, a passion for practical jokes, and remarkable sense of humor. He was a zealous businessman and astute leader. Doug was generous, and often made a point of saying that he wanted to be able to die knowing that his sons never paid for a single dinner or a round of golf. He loved fishing with his sons and hosting bounteous Sunday family dinners. Doug will be missed by many, but his memory will never be lost.
A private Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Florida Guardian Ad Litem Program in Doug's name. If you knew Doug well, you know he is having a blast in paradise.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 30, 2020