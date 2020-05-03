Diana M. Yerington July 15, 1962-April 30, 2020 DAVENPORT-Diana M. Yerington, 57, Davenport passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home. Private family services will be held at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Diana Braet was born on July 15, 1962 in Moline, the daughter of Jerome and Joan (Crossman) Braet. She graduated from Alleman High School. Diana had worked at several area banks. She married Leo Yerington on July 6, 2001. Survivors include her parents, Jerry and Joan Braet, East Moline; stepchildren, Keith, Leo, and Laura; many step-grandchildren; siblings, Debbie (Ryan) Erickson, Moline, Mike (Edie) Braet, Griffith, IN, Don (Teresa) Braet, East Moline, Andy (Jackie) Braet, Moline and Wendy (Tony) Kerker, East Moline; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her niece, Rebecca Braet and her grandparents. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.vanhoe.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2020.