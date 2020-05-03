Connor Ray Brown September 1, 2004-April 30, 2020 SHERRARD-With deepest sorrow, we announce Connor Ray Brown, age 15, a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, left this world unexpectedly on April 30, 2020. Through Connor's death others will be given a gift, as Connor was a tissue/organ donor. Connor was born in Moline, Illinois, on September 1, 2004 to Connie and Gary Brown. He grew up outside of Matherville, where he attended Sherrard schools. Connor loved both playing and watching sports. Among his favorites were playing sports with his siblings and on various sports teams growing up. Baseball was one of his favorites. He made many fond memories with teammates at games and during out-of-town tournaments. Connor loved attending professional baseball and football games rooting on the Chicago White Sox, Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame. His favorite professional athletes were LeBron James, Jordy Nelson, Aaron Rodgers, Jose Abreu and Giancarlo Stanton. Connor also loved fishing and hunting. He spent many days with his brother, sister and Grandpa Gary at a pond where he taught his younger sister to cast and attempt to catch a big one. He went on many successful hunts with Grandpa Gary and his dad as well. Connor could often be seen riding dirt bikes with his siblings or helping his grandpa around the property. He was quick to learn and very handy. Recently he was proud to have built a deck with his brother, grandpa and cousins. Connor also enjoyed playing video games and hanging out with his dear friends. Connor loved animals and all his pets. He was quite the cat whisperer. He especially loved his cat Zeva who followed him wherever he went. Holidays were among his favorites because he spent time with his whole family. He loved getting together with everyone, especially dedicating time to playing with his small cousins. He was known for eating lots of grandma's mashed potatoes and famous cookies. Connor was proud to be chosen to lay the wreath at Arlington Cemetery during the 8th grade trip to Washington, D.C. He talked of joining the service after graduation, aspiring to be an Army Ranger. Most importantly, Connor had a strong bond with his siblings and a deep love for his family. He cherished the time they would spend together. He was known for being silly, teasing his sisters and annoying his siblings as all good brothers do. Connor, with his beautiful blue eyes, curly blonde hair and sweet smile will be greatly missed. Connor leaves behind his mother and father, Connie and Gary Brown of Sherrard, IL, his siblings Logan, Kate, Hunter and Michaela, maternal grandparents Gary and Sheila Huffman of Aledo, IL, paternal grandparents John "Bud" and Elaine Brown of Viola, IL, his aunt and uncles Kim and Steve Binns of Moline, IL, Sue and Mike Gall of Moline, IL, Theresa Huffman of Moline, IL, Craig Brown of Milan, IL, Kim Brown and Mike Goben of Bettendorf, IA, and Kevin and Tiffany Brown of Cape Coral, FL., many great aunts and great uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a younger brother, William. A private ceremony will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Dennison Funeral Home in Viola. For those family and friends that are unable to attend the private service, the ceremony will be livestreamed at the Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook page @ 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday. A public Celebration of Connor's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be left to the family for a memorial to be established. Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2020.