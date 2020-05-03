Marjorie L. Rasmussen April 1,1922-April 27, 2020 MOLINE-Marjorie L. Rasmussen, 98, formerly of Moline, IL., passed away peacefully April 27, 2020 at the Rambling Oaks Courtyard Extensive Care Community in Highland Village, TX. A time will be arranged at a later date, when a memorial is allowed to take place, to honor and celebrate the life of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother at Esterdahl Mortuary (6601 38th Ave.) in Moline. Burial would then follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Estate, Moline. A quote she saved was, "When it's time to die, let's not discover we've never lived." And, oh how she lived! Marjorie "Marge" was born April 1,1922 in Moline, the adopted daughter of John T. and Nina (Williams) Wise. She graduated from Moline High School in 1940. She was in charge of organizing and arranging all of their class reunions. The last one she planned was their 73rd class reunion in 2013, before she moved to Texas in 2015. After graduating early from high school, she planned to attend nursing school; however, she was too young. She was hired by Bell Telephone Company and worked there for four years as a switchboard operator and later as an instructor. On April 9, 1942, Marge met her future husband, Wallace E. Rasmussen, of Summit Lake, WI. Wallace "Wally" was in Moline while on leave from the navy, where he served on submarine duty aboard the USS-11 in the Pacific and Caribbean. He was a Motor Machinist Mate Second Class, Master at Arms Fireman First Class. Marge had many suitors, but in her words, "Wally was the one who won her heart." That is why when Wally asked her what she thought about getting married after only four days, she said "Yes!" They were married on October 24, 1942 at her parent's home in Moline. In 1960, they moved to Marion, IA, where they lived for 11 years and raised their three children (John, Judy, Jeri). In 1971, they built their home in Waverly, IA. They were so proud of this home and lived there for 27 years. While in Waverly, they were members of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Marge was a wedding planner for the church over 28 years and a member of the local Women's Society. In 1998, they moved back to the Quad Cities and lived in Bettendorf, IA. No matter where they lived, she made many lifelong friendships because of her outgoing personality. If you knew Marge, you knew she loved playing cards, watching movies, painting, playing the piano, telling stories and eating chocolate! She was always an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan and was thrilled to have lived long enough to finally see her beloved Cubbies win the World Series in 2016!! But most of all, she loved her family. Marge and Wally were married for 63 years and one of their favorite things to do was travel. Marge set a goal to visit all the states, which at the time numbered only 48. Not only did she achieve her goal, but they were able to visit Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, Canada, Europe, Scandinavia and cruise through the Panama Canal on the QE 2. Survivors include son, John (Patti-deceased) Rasmussen of Anchorage, AK, daughters Judy (Robert-deceased) Nelson, San Diego, CA, Jeri (William) Waltman, Highland Village, TX, granddaughters, Brooke (Dane) Hanson, Temecula, CA., Stephanie Connolly, Carlsbad, CA., Courtney Waltman, Highland Village, TX., Paige (Steve) Nobles, Flower Mound, TX., Lauren (Ryan) Giliam, Anchorage, AK, grandson, Ethan John Rasmussen, Anchorage, AK., step grandson, Tyler Johnson, Seattle, WA., great grandchildren, Cole and Tori Hanson, Grant and Makena Connolly, Ashton Nobles, great granddaughter Giliam (expected in June), sister-in-law, Alice Rasmussen Shultz, Bonduel, WI., half-sister Donna DeCausemaker Udehn, Moline, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace, in 2005, her father, John, in 1968, her mother, Nina, in 1995. Online condolences may be expressed to Marjorie's family by visiting her obituary at www.esterdahl.com
Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2020.