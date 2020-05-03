Joseph Wayne Clark
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Wayne Clark November 15, 1946-April 28, 2020 BETTENDORF-Joseph Wayne Clark, 73, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Bettendorf Healthcare Center in Bettendorf. Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements. Joe was born November 15, 1946 in Holy Cross, Kentucky, the son of Thomas L. & Mary M. (Downs) Clark. He was a United States Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He had enjoyed country music, playing cards and refinishing furniture. He especially enjoyed the company of his grandchildren. Those left to honor Joe's memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Cara & Jason Kramer of Bettendorf; his son and daughter-in-law, John & Shelagh Clark of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Eric Wentz, Ryan and Elizabeth Kramer and Mackenzie, Payton and Oliver Clark; his sister, Sharon (Michael) Gentry of Kewanee, Illinois; his brothers, Thomas "Dave" (Linda) Clark of Colona, Illinois and Richard Clark of Annawan, Illinois; and his sister-in-law, Barb Clark of Kewanee. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Darin Wentz; his parents; and his brother, Paul Clark. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Joe's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Rock Island National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved