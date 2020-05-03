Janice Carpa April 16, 1944-April 30, 2020 BETTENDORF-Janice Carpa, 76, of Bettendorf, Iowa went to be with the Lord and Savior. She passed away on April 30, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A private funeral service will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, and burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation. Janice was born on April 16, 1944 in Port Huron, Michigan, the daughter of Ott and Louise (Allen) Schultz. On April 2, 1966 she married James J. Carpa Jr. Janice was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She provided her love and affection for her family. She was exceptionally caring and went at everything with a "Can do!" attitude. To her, nothing was impossible. Janice enjoyed sewing, craft work, spending time on the computer, shopping and above all else, she dedicated her life to the Lord. Those left to honor her memory are her husband, James Carpa of Bettendorf; children, John (Bill VanBeene) Carpa of New Britain, Connecticut , Pamela (Bobby Sturms) VanCamp of Bettendorf, Iowa, Laura Faircloth of Vinton, Iowa and Kathleen (Troy Negus) Hippler of Davenport Iowa; five grandchildren Brandon VanCamp, Cassidy Barker, Kaitlynne Barker, Rachel Hippler and Payton Hippler; sisters, Diane (Ron) Lee, Sharon Allen, Susie (Mike) Rattin, and Patty (Kevin) Keaton; brothers, Dick Schultz, Jerry (Stella) Schultz, Frank (Pat) Schultz, and Donald Schultz. Also surviving is Janice's long time best friend, Ginny Allen, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim (Sharon) Schultz, Ronnie (Carol) Schultz, Carolyn Dishman, and Jean (Chuck) Fenner. For those wanting to send condolences to the family, you may do so by visiting Janice's obituary at www.Mcginnis-Chambers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2020.