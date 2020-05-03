Richard B. "Rick" Hutchison
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard B. "Rick" Hutchison October 26, 1956-April 27, 2020 DAVENPORT-Richard B. "Rick" Hutchison, 63, of Davenport, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home. Per his wish the rite of cremation will be accorded and there will be no services. Richard Bradley Hutchison was born October 26, 1956, in Davenport, a son of Branford and Alice (Conger) Hutchison. He was united in marriage to Susan Shebchek in 1993. Rick started his 30-year career at Red Jacket a week after graduating high school. He then went on to work for ten years at John Deere before retiring in 2017. He was a devout Christian and enjoyed being a grandfather. He was an avid outdoorsman and in his spare time enjoyed hunting and fishing. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Those left to honor his memory include son Tim (Samantha) Hutchison, granddaughter Vivian Rose; grandson on the way Rory Lucas; brother Doug (Nancy) Hutchison, all of Davenport; and sister Debra (Bobby) Phillips, Tennessee. His parents preceded him in death. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Rick's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved