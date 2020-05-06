David Hancock September 4, 1961-May 1, 2020 ORION-David Hancock, 58, of Orion, passed away, Friday, May 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. Orion is assisting the family. David Hancock was born on September 4, 1961, in Moline, the son of Donald and Dottie Hancock. He graduated from Orion High School in 1980 where he was best known for his infectious personality and football and basketball talents. He was part of the 1980 basketball team that was inducted into the Orion Hall of Fame. He married Shannon Eccher on November 30, 1991. Dave's love of sports easily transitioned into coaching many youth teams. He coached Orion Middle School football for many years and was the driving force behind the formation of the Orion Heat Baseball Team as founder and coach. Dave impacted so many young athletes and shared his passion with the youth of Orion. Another love was officiating football and basketball games. Dave worked 33 basketball Regionals, nine Sectionals, four Super Sectionals, and two State Finals for IHSA. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013. Dave's officiating family spent countless hours together on and off the court. Dave also loved golf. He had a standing Sunday tee time at Hawthorn Ridge with the same group of guys for many years. He also shared his love of golf with his Dad, brothers, and Brady. He passed on his love for sports to Brady and Macy and would be in attendance at every sporting event they participated in. Macy is following in her Dad's footsteps as a mentor and coach to student athletes. Dave previously worked at the Moline Holiday Inn with friends he considered family. He worked for Insurance Audit Services for the past 15 years. Known as "Hank", he was a friend to many. Dave counted his best high school friends as life long friends. A special thank you to Darren, Robin, and Baillie for their love and support. We also want to say thank you for the many thoughts and stories that have been shared. As a great friend acknowledged, "What you see is what you got with David, if he liked you that was good for a lifetime!" He will be missed by many. Survivors include his children; Brady and Macy, brothers; Donald Jr. (Stacy) Hancock, Danny (Theresa) Hancock, and twin Darren (Robin) Hancock. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 6, 2020.