Aurora Layne Gluck, infant daughter of Lilly and Nathan Gluck of Moline, was pronounced dead at birth Saturday, April 2, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.



