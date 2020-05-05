Peggy A. Woeckener December 26, 1935- December 26, 1935 DAVENPORT-Peggy A. Woeckener, 84, of Davenport passed away Friday May 1, 2020 at Genesis East. Due to COVID 19 regulations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her final place of rest will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com Peggy was born December 26, 1935 in Clinton, IA, to Matthias and Rosezella Nissen. She married Donald Woeckener on March 15, 1969. They went on to enjoy 44 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. Peggy retired in 2016 from Walgreens after 32 years of service at the West Kimberly Davenport Store. She enjoyed playing cards, going for rides, spending time with her grandchildren and an occasional glass of wine. Peggy was a very kind and giving person and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Frank Serra) Young, son, Richard (Maribel) Hawk, two grandchildren, several great grandchildren, sister, Mary Ellen (Jerry) Brackemeyer and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her twin sons, Randall and Daniel Hawk, grandsons, Bryan Hawk, Jeremy Young, granddaughter, Jennifer Young, brother Tom Nissen and sisters, Joyce Wirth and Arlene Johnson.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 5, 2020.