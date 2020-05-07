Msgr. W. Robert Schmidt, Ph. D June 15, 1931-May 5, 2020 DAVENPORT-Msgr. W. Robert Schmidt, Ph. D., a retired priest of the Diocese of Davenport passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Kahl Home, Davenport where he enjoyed the community and care for the past five years. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private but will be livestreamed by visiting Msgr. Schmidt's obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link on the bottom of the page at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Ottumwa, Iowa. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date when we can all celebrate together again. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Assumption High School, Davenport or Seton Catholic School, Ottumwa. W. Robert Schmidt was born on June 15, 1931 in Ottumwa, Iowa, a son of Clarence and Grace (Wrenn) Schmidt. He graduated from St. Ambrose College in Davenport in 1953 and was accepted into Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque. Father Schmidt was ordained on June 1, 1957 by Bishop Hayes at Sacred Heart Cathedral. He earned his masters', an education specialist degree and a Ph.D. at the University of Iowa, and did graduate studies at the University of Notre Dame. He served the Davenport Diocese at St. Boniface-Clinton, Assumption High School, Davenport, Mercy School of Nursing, Iowa City, Carmelite Monastery, Bettendorf, Sacred Heart, Lost Nation, St. James, Toronto, St. Andrew, Blue Grass, and his last assignment as Pastor of St. Anthony's, Davenport, where he retired from in 2006. However, Monsignor's most rewarding experience was serving as a Catholic school teacher and administrator. He served as the diocesan superintendent of schools for 27 years from 1970 until 1997. Msgr. Schmidt also served as Vicar for Priests in the diocese and held other leadership positions. He also served on the State of Iowa Social Work Examiners Board and as the National Vice President of the Holy Childhood Association as well as director of our diocesan Holy Childhood Association, an organization that he took great pride in helping. Monsignor Schmidt enjoyed swimming, playing the piano (of which he was self-taught), and reading. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Monsignor is survived by his siblings: John E. "Jack" Schmidt, Burlington, M. Suzanne Tharp, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Helen Clemens, Ottumwa, Iowa, and many adoring nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Monsignor Schmidt's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 7, 2020.