Elizabeth A. Goodwin September 24, 1946- May 4, 2020 DAVENPORT-Elizabeth A. Goodwin, 73, of Davenport went to be with her Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020. Due to current restrictions, a private service will take place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Moline or to the family. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com. Elizabeth was born September 24, 1946 in Iowa. She was the daughter of Milton and Ethel (Hunter) Ouderkirk. She graduated from Davenport Central High in 1964. Elizabeth was raised with six brothers and kept them in line as they grew up, being a sweet and caring sister. She met the love of her life at Prom Roller Rink and went on to be married on July 22, 1967. She worked at various businesses including: Simon and Landauer, Lindquist Ford, River City Ford and retired in 2004. She was a child of God and throughout her life, was very active in her church. She served on the Altar Guild and sang in the choir. She dearly loved her family and was an avid bowler. Elizabeth also loved photography and making photo cards for shut-ins from her church. She loved cardinals, butterflies, lilacs and had a quirky sense of humor. She also enjoyed road trips. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David, daughters: Laura (James ) VanPatten, Cedar Falls, IA and Rachel (Lloyd) Tenney, Davenport; grandchildren: Justa Goodwin, Abigail (Garrett) Freeman, Grace, Andrew and Emma VanPatten; Nickolas and Joshua Tenney and Ashley (Quinn) Schroeder; great grandchild, Acen Goodwin-Marble; brothers: Alan, Dean, Loran (MiRang), Gregory, Rodney (Judy) and Gordon (Judy) Ouderkirk, Her parents, sister, Eileen Ouderkirk and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Ouderkirk preceded her in death.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 7, 2020.