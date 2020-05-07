Karen S. Jensen April 24, 1953-December 19, 2019 BETTENDORF-Karen S. Jensen, 66, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, surrounded by her loving family. Private memorial services to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. The service will be livestreamed on McGinnis-Chambers' Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a bench to be placed on the Mississippi riverfront in Karen's memory. Karen was born April 24, 1953 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Richard & Jean (Ries) Bertram. She was united in marriage to Jerry A. Jensen on April 3, 1976 in Bettendorf. She loved dogs, especially her dog Toby, bike riding, walking, family vacations and watching Hawkeye Football. Her warm smile, bright blue eyes and her genuine laugh will be missed by everyone. Karen had been employed at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency for several years. Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jerry; her sons, Matt Jensen of Bettendorf and Chris (Emily) Jensen of Fort Worth, Texas; her sister, Nancy Bertram (Wayne Klocke) of Southlake, Texas; and her brothers, Richard (Kathy) Bertram of Crook, Colorado and Chuck (Sharon) Bertram of Bettendorf. Karen's parents, Jean & Richard Bertram, passed away on April 28 and May 5 of this year. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their showing of love and compassion in caring for Karen. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Karen's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 7, 2020.