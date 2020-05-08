Brenda Mary (McCarthy) Schendel
1939 - 2020
Brenda Mary (McCarthy) Schendel December 17, 1939- April 23, 2020 PEWAUKEE, WI-Brenda Mary (McCarthy) Schendel, age 80, of Pewaukee, WI, died peacefully April 23, 2020, in the presence of her family. She was born December 17, 1939, in Davenport, IA, to Martin and Vivian McCarthy. She was the loving and devoted wife of Dennis Schendel whom she met in 1957 in chemistry class her freshman year at Marquette University. When the time is right, a mass and celebration of Brenda's beautiful life will be held for her family and friends. Details to follow in the coming months. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. To view Brenda's full obituary, please go to www.pagenkopf.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
