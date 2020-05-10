Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Haack
Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Haack May 2, 1968-May 6, 2020 DEWITT-Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Haack, 52, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. She was born May 2, 1968, in Maquoketa to the late August and Carol (Badrick) Milder. She was 1986 graduate of Preston High School and studied nursing at Clinton Community College. Beth married Jeff Haack August 24, 1991. Surviving are Jeff; children, Nichole (fiancé, Jake Bomia) Haack and Joshua Hack, DeWitt; sister, Deb (Stan Steines) Milder, Morrison, Illinois; in-laws, Don and Sherry Haack, Calamus; her dogs, Atlas and Wooly. There will be no visitation or service. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 10, 2020.
