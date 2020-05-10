Virginia Pauline Oszfolk
1931 - 2020
Virginia Pauline Oszfolk January 26, 1931-May 7, 2020 DAVENPORT-Virginia Pauline Oszfolk, 89, of Davenport passed away peacefully at her home on May 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Berean Baptist Church, Davenport, on Tuesday, May 12 at 12:00 pm. Interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Virginia's name to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Virginia was born January 26, 1931, in Frisco, MO, to Walter and Bessie (Clubb) Walker. Walter passed away shortly before Virginia's birth. Bessie went on to marry Richard Kem, who then raised Virginia, along with her nine siblings. In 1947, Virginia was united in marriage to William Lingle Jr. They had four sons. She enjoyed her family and was a homemaker most of her life. Virginia loved spending time with her grandchildren, her dogs, fishing, and shopping. Virginia is survived by her sons, Danny (Dorie) Lingle, Bettendorf, Bruce (Sheila) Lingle, Eldred, PA, and William Eugene (Char) Lingle, Davenport; sisters, Rolla Posey and Janet Gruber; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Randy Lingle; great-grandson, Cory Enlenger; and seven siblings.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Funeral service
12:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
